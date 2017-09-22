FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Miraca Holdings says change of unit
#Healthcare
September 22, 2017 / 9:28 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Miraca Holdings says change of unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Miraca Holdings Inc

* Says co’s unit Miraca Life Sciences Inc’s parent company CDx Holdings Inc (CDx) will merge with Avista Capital Holdings LP’s unit Symphony Merger Sub Inc (Merger Sub) to become one company (CDx & Merger Sub)

* Says co will hold 15 percent stake in new holding company Symphony Buyer Inc, which will indirectly hold 100 percent in CDx & Merger Sub

* Says co will cut all stake in unit Miraca Life Sciences Inc after the merger in November

* Says transaction amount is $175.6 million

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SQC9NY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

