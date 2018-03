March 5 (Reuters) - MIRACULUM SA:

* PARP (POLISH AGENCY FOR ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT) WITHDRAWS FROM SIGNING DEAL ON FINANCING WITH CO

* PARP VERIFIED CO’S FINANCIAL SITUATION AND STATED THAT MIRACULUM IS IN DIFFICULT SITUATION

* CO INFORMED ABOUT ABOVE-MENTIONED FINANCING ON JUNE, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)