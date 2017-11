Nov 3 (Reuters) - MIRACULUM SA

* SAYS DECIDES TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY 1.35 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF 0.9 MILLION SHARES PRICED 1.5 ZLOTYS/SHR‍​

* SAYS SHARES TO BE ISSUED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION AND OFFERED TO CODE DESIGN SP. Z O.O. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)