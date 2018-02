Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mirasol Resources Ltd:

* MIRASOL SIGNS A BINDING LETTER AGREEMENT WITH NEWCREST MINING FOR A JOINT VENTURE ON THE ZEUS GOLD PROJECT IN CHILE

* NCM WILL SPEND A MINIMUM OF US$1.5 MILLION AT ZEUS OVER AN INITIAL 18-MONTH PERIOD

* NCM HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE UP TO 80% OF ZEUS PROJECT BY COMPLETING A SERIES OF MILESTONES, MAKING STAGED OPTION PAYMENTS TO CO OF $1 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: