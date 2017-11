Nov 15 (Reuters) - Miroku Jyoho Service Co Ltd

* Says it forms business and capital alliance with Shinsei Bank, Limited

* Says two entities mainly cooperate on financial service development and new fund business

* Says Shinsei Bank, Limited acquired 300,000 shares of the co on Nov. 15

