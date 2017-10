Oct 20 (Reuters) - Misonix Inc:

* MISONIX INC - ‍ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND EXCLUSIVE MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HUNAN XING HANG RUI KANG BIO-TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD.​

* MISONIX INC - CO LICENSED CERTAIN MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS TO SONASTAR PRODUCT LINE IN EXCHANGE FOR PAYMENTS TOTALING MINIMUM OF $11 MILLION​