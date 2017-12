Dec 21 (Reuters) - Mistras Group Inc:

* MISTRAS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF WEST PENN NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING, LLC

* MISTRAS GROUP INC - DEAL FOR $74 MILLION IN CASH.

* MISTRAS GROUP - FUNDED WEST PENN DEAL WITH BORROWINGS FROM AMENDED $250 MILLION AGREEMENT

* MISTRAS GROUP INC - EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018