5 days ago
BRIEF-MISTRAS Group Inc - Dennis Bertolotti appointed as President and CEO
Featured
Reuters TV
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-MISTRAS Group Inc - Dennis Bertolotti appointed as President and CEO

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mistras Group Inc

* Mistras Group Inc - ‍board of directors appointed Dennis Bertolotti as its President and Chief Executive Officer​

* Mistras Group Inc - ‍Dennis Bertolotti succeeds MISTRAS founder and Chairman, Sotirios Vahaviolos​

* Mistras Group Inc - ‍Vahaviolos will remain active in business as Executive Chairman​

* Mistras Group Inc - named ‍Jonathan Wolk to position of Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer​

* Mistras Group Inc - ‍Wolk will continue serving as company's Chief Financial Officer until a new CFO is appointed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

