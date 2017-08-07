BRIEF-MISTRAS Group Inc - Dennis Bertolotti appointed as President and CEO

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mistras Group Inc

* Mistras Group Inc - ‍board of directors appointed Dennis Bertolotti as its President and Chief Executive Officer​

* Mistras Group Inc - ‍Dennis Bertolotti succeeds MISTRAS founder and Chairman, Sotirios Vahaviolos​

* Mistras Group Inc - ‍Vahaviolos will remain active in business as Executive Chairman​

* Mistras Group Inc - named ‍Jonathan Wolk to position of Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer​

* Mistras Group Inc - ‍Wolk will continue serving as company’s Chief Financial Officer until a new CFO is appointed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: