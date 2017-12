Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mistras Group Inc:

* MISTRAS GROUP - ENTERED FOURTH AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ON DEC 8 WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, AMONG OTHERS AS LENDERS - SEC FILING

* MISTRAS GROUP INC - CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A $250 MILLION REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT, WITH A MATURITY DATE OF DECEMBER 7, 2022 Source: (bit.ly/2CnKGWj) Further company coverage: