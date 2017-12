BRIEF-Mitcham Industries and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Enter Series Of Agreements

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd:

* MITCHAM INDUSTRIES INC - CO, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HAVE ENTERED INTO SERIES OF AGREEMENTS

* MITCHAM INDUSTRIES INC -AS PER DEAL, MITSUBISHI WILL INVEST $4.0 MILLION IN MITCHAM‘S 9.00% SERIES A CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK

* MITCHAM INDUSTRIES-TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL TO BUY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, RELATED ASSETS FROM BANKRUPTCY ESTATE OF HYDROSCIENCE TECHNOLOGY

* MITCHAM INDUSTRIES-CO, MITSUBISHI ALSO ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY CO TO PROVIDE SUPPORT,MAINTENANCE SERVICES TO MITSUBISHI RELATED TO MARINE EQUIPMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: