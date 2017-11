Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc:

* FY PRETAX PROFIT 77 MILLION STG VERSUS 94 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FINAL DIVIDEND 5 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY ‍TOTAL REVENUE OF £2,180M (FY 2016 £2,086M)​

* ‍FY 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £77M (FY 2016 £94M)​

* FY 2017 ‍BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 15.1P (FY 2016 21.6P)​

* ‍IN FIRST 7 WEEKS OF NEW FINANCIAL YEAR LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES HAVE GROWN BY 2.3%​

* ‍IN FIRST 7 WEEKS OF NEW FINANCIAL YEAR LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES HAVE GROWN BY 2.3%​

* ‍FULL YEAR LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES A UP 1.8%​