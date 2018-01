BRIEF-Mitchells & Butlers says ‍Trading Through Core Three Week Festive Season Was Strong​

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc:

* ‍TRADING THROUGH CORE THREE WEEK FESTIVE SEASON WAS STRONG, WITH LFL SALES GROWTH OF 3.9%​

* ‍CHRISTMAS DAY WAS A RECORD TAKING DAY WITH LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH OF 5.4% AND 225,000 MEALS SOLD​

* ‍“OVER FULL 7 WEEK PERIOD SINCE OUR LAST UPDATE OUR SALES PERFORMANCE HAS BEEN ENCOURAGING”​

* “ALTHOUGH TRADING IMPACTED BY ADVERSE WEATHER PARTICULARLY IN RUN UP TO FESTIVE SEASON”

* MITCHELLS & BUTLERS - ‍ON AN UNADJUSTED BASIS, LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH IN YEAR TO DATE WAS 1.1% AND TOTAL SALES HAVE INCREASED BY 0.5%, IMPACTED BY DISPOSALS

* ADJUSTED LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH WAS 1.6% OVER PREVIOUS 7 WEEKS AND 2.2% IN YEAR TO DATE.​

* ‍WE EXPECT TO COMPLETE AROUND 270 REMODELS AND CONVERSIONS IN FULL YEAR​

* ‍HAVE OPENED 2 NEW SITES AND COMPLETED 114 CONVERSIONS AND REMODELS IN FINANCIAL YEAR TO DAT​