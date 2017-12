BRIEF-Mithra Announces Valorization Of French Subsidiary

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mithra Pharmaceuticals Sa:

* MITHRA ANNOUNCES VALORIZATION OF FRENCH SUBSIDIARY

* SUCCESSFULLY DIVESTED ITS FRENCH AFFILIATE, MITHRA FRANCE‍​

* SALE CONSISTS OF TWO AGREEMENTS

* FIRST CONTRACT IS CLOSED WITH LABORATOIRE CCD

* ON CONTRACT LABORATOIRE CCD: CONCERNS TRANSFER OF MARKETING AUTHORIZATIONS FOR 4 PRODUCTS

* LABORATOIRE CCD CONTRACT: HAS 10-YEAR EXCLUSIVE TIBELIA LICENSE&SUPPLY AGREEMENT IN FRANCE

* LABORATOIRE CCD CONTRACT: MITHRA ELIGIBLE FOR UPFRONT PAYMENT AND FUTURE ROYALTIES FOR 4 PRODUCTS OVER 5 YRS

* COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF TIBELIA IN FRANCE IS EXPECTED IN H2 2018

* OTHER CONTRACT: SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR MITHRA FRANCE WITH THERAMEX

* THERAMEX WILL TAKE OVER SUBSIDIARY INCLUDING ITS PHARMACEUTICAL LICENSE

* FINANCIAL DETAILS OF AGREEMENTS WERE NOT DISCLOSED