Feb 8 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* ‍MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA - MITHRA ANNOUNCES VERY PROMISING HEMOSTASIS RESULTS FOR ESTELLE®​

* ‍RESULTS POINT TO MINIMAL CHANGES IN MARKERS OF COAGULATION AND FIBRINOLYSIS​

* ‍DETAILED RESULTS AVAILABLE IN COMING WEEKS

* ‍RESULTS PRESENTATIONS AT SCIENTIFIC CONFERENCES PLANNED IN Q1/Q2​

* ‍OBTAINED PROMISING RESULTS FOR ITS PHASE II HEMOSTASIS STUDY OF ESTELLE​ Source text : bit.ly/2EPQxp7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)