Dec 27 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* MITHRA AND ADAMED SIGN COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT FOR MYRING™ IN THE CZECH REPUBLIC

* GRANTS NON-EXCLUSIVE 10-YEAR LICENSE FOR VAGINAL CONTRACEPTION RING MYRING TM TO ADAMED FOR COMMERCIALIZATION IN CZECH REPUBLIC

* AGREEMENT FOLLOWS US AND AUSTRIAN LICENSE GRANTED TO MAYNE PHARMA AND GYNIAL, RESPECTIVELY

* MYRING TM TO BE MANUFACTURED AT MITHRA CDMO

* FINANCIAL DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED Source text: bit.ly/2C92Rzj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)