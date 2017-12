BRIEF-Mithra Pharmaceuticals Announces Injectables Agreement With GSP

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mithra Pharmaceuticals Sa:

* ANNOUNCES INJECTABLES AGREEMENT WITH GSP

* MITHRA CLOSES CONTRACTS WITH LEADING GENERICS PLAYER GSP FOR DEVELOPMENT AND SUPPLY OF 4 HORMONAL INJECTABLES

* CONTRACTS SHOULD ALLOW FOR EUROPEAN AND US GMP APPROVAL OF INJECTABLE SECTION AT MITHRA CDMO

* EUR 2.4 MILLION DOWNPAYMENT

* AGREEMENT SHOULD GENERATE SEVERAL MILLION EUROS IN ANNUAL REVENUE OVER COURSE OF 10-YEAR CONTRACTS

* AGREEMENT COMPRISES DEVELOPMENT AND PRODUCTION OF FOUR PRODUCTS

* WELL-POSITIONED TO RECEIVE GOOD MANUFACTURING PRACTICE (GMP) APPROVAL FROM EUROPEAN AND AMERICAN AUTHORITIES FOR ITS INJECTABLES SECTION‍​