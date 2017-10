Aug 9 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA - RECRUITMENT COMPLETED IN ESTELLE® POPULATION PK SUBSTUDY

* PK STUDY IS PART OF THE ESTELLE PHASE III PROGRAM IN THE US/CANADA, WHICH REMAINS ON TRACK TO REPORT TOP LINE RESULTS IN Q1 2019‍​