Sept 21 (Reuters) - MITON GROUP PLC:

* JAMES (JIM) NEILSON PETTIGREW WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF CO, WILL JOIN BOARD AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR IN NOVEMBER 2017

* IAN DIGHÉ, CURRENT NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD AT THIS POINT