Jan 5 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* MITSUBISHI CORP INTENDS TO OPEN A 6 BILLION YEN POULTRY PROCESSING PLANT IN THAILAND UNDER JOINT VENTURE WITH BETAGRO GROUP - NIKKEI

* MITSUBISHI CORP TO TAKE 50% STAKE IN JV, WHILE GROUP AFFILIATE ITOHAM YONEKYU HOLDINGS & BETAGRO TO EACH TAKE A 25% STAKE - NIKKEI‍​