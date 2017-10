Oct 4(Reuters) - Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corp

* Says it will issue 8,000 new units at the price of 250,900 yen per share, through a private placement to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

* Says a total of 2.01 billion yen will be raised

* Subscription date on Oct. 6 and payment date on Oct. 10

* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment

