Dec 7 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* MITSUBISHI MOTORS AIMS TO RAISE GLOBAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO ABOUT 1.5 MILLION UNITS PER YEAR - NIKKEI

* CO PLANS TO SPEND 25 BILLION YEN ($222 MILLION) TO RAISE OUTPUT CAPACITY BY A TENTH OVERALL - NIKKEI Source: s.nikkei.com/2zUAO4V Further company coverage: