Oct 25 (Reuters) - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Motors to invest more than 10 billion yen to add lines at Hunan Province Plant- Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Motors plans to double the production capacity of a chinese assembly plant to more than 260,000 autos a year- Nikkei‍​ Source text : [s.nikkei.com/2zAo96v]