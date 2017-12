Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp

* Says it notified Kolon Life Secience, Inc. (KLS) that the co seeks to cancel the license agreement between the co and KLS for Invossa, a cell therapy product for improvement of knee osteoarthritis symptoms

* Says it has started negotiation with KLS regarding the cancellation of the License Agreement

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3n39Ms

