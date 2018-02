Feb 20 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp

* Says wholly owned stake management unit offers a takeover bid for 160.3 million shares of Mitsubishi Motors Corp, at the price of 749 yen per share, for 120.09 billion yen in total, during the period from Feb. 21 to March 20

* Payment date on March 27

* Says it will raise voting power in the Mitsubishi Motors Corp to 10.8 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UzcAHX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)