Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mitsui Chemicals Inc:

* MITSUI CHEMICALS AGRO, INC. (MCAG) AND BASF SIGN COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT FOR NEW INSECTICIDE WITH IRAC NOVEL MODE OF ACTION

* MITSUI CHEMICALS INC SAYS UNDER TERMS MCAG GRANTED BASF EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO MARKET AND SELL BROFLANILIDE PRODUCTS IN CERTAIN MARKETS WORLDWIDE

* MITSUI CHEMICALS INC SAYS FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED