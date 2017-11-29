FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mitsui Chemicals unit offers takeover bid for shares of ARRK
#Financials
November 29, 2017 / 7:27 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Mitsui Chemicals unit offers takeover bid for shares of ARRK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29(Reuters) - Mitsui Chemicals Inc

* Says its wholly owned unit (acquirer) offered a takeover bid for 301.3 million shares (or no less than 230.2 million shares) of ARRK Corp

* Takeover bid total amount at 40.34 billion yen

* Offering period from Nov. 30 to Jan. 17, 2018 and settlement starts on Jan. 24, 2018

* Says Orix Corp will sell indirect 63.5 percent stake in ARRK to acquirer for 23.02 billion yen, through the takeover bid and will indirectly hold 11.1 percent stake in ARRK down from 74.7 percent after the takeover bid

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QARWpy ; goo.gl/EYdaig

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
