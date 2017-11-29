BRIEF-Mitsui Chemicals unit offers takeover bid for shares of ARRK

Nov 29(Reuters) - Mitsui Chemicals Inc

* Says its wholly owned unit (acquirer) offered a takeover bid for 301.3 million shares (or no less than 230.2 million shares) of ARRK Corp

* Takeover bid total amount at 40.34 billion yen

* Offering period from Nov. 30 to Jan. 17, 2018 and settlement starts on Jan. 24, 2018

* Says Orix Corp will sell indirect 63.5 percent stake in ARRK to acquirer for 23.02 billion yen, through the takeover bid and will indirectly hold 11.1 percent stake in ARRK down from 74.7 percent after the takeover bid

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QARWpy ; goo.gl/EYdaig

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)