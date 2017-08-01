FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 days ago
BRIEF-Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park to take out loans of 2.2 bln yen
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 6:46 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park to take out loans of 2.2 bln yen

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc

* Says it will take out 700 million yen loan from The Bank of Fukuoka and 500 million yen loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, and maturity date on Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 respectively

* Interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.05 percent

* Says it will take out 500 million yen loan from Nippon Life Insurance Company and 500 million yen loan from The Norinchukin Bank, and maturity date on Aug. 4, 2022

*Proceeds will be used to acquire property

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/iNLPab

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

