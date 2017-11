Nov 9 (Reuters) - MITTEL SPA:

* REPORTS 6.7 MILLION 2013-2019 BONDS TENDERED IN ITS BUY-BACK AND SWAP OFFER FOR NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 5.9 MILLION

* TENDERED AMOUNT CORRESPONDS TO 11.8 PERCENT OF 2013-2019 BONDS OF OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)