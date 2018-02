BRIEF-Mix Telematics Raises Full-Year Guidance For Both Revenue And Profit

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mix Telematics Ltd:

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD -Q3 SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R376 MILLION ($30.4 MILLION), UP OVER 21% YEAR OVER YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - Q3 NET SUBSCRIBER ADDITIONS OF 24,700, BRINGING TOTAL SUBSCRIBER BASE TO OVER 664,000, UP 10% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - Q3 OPERATING PROFIT OF R53 MILLION ($4.3 MILLION), UP 11% YEAR OVER YEAR

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR BOTH REVENUE AND PROFIT

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - Q3 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF R115 MILLION ($9.3 MILLION), UP 30% YEAR OVER YEAR

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - Q3 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 25.9% CONTINUES QUARTERLY IMPROVEMENT TREND SINCE START OF FISCAL

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - ‍SEES 2018 SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE - R1,432 MILLION TO R1,436 MILLION​

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD -SEES 2018 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA - R417 MILLION TO R428 MILLION ($34.9 MILLION TO $35.9 MILLION)

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - SEES 2018 ‍TOTAL REVENUE - R1,690 MILLION TO R1,695 MILLION​

* MIX TELEMATICS LTD - ‍FOR Q4 OF FISCAL 2018 COMPANY EXPECTS SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF R371 MILLION TO R375 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: