Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mj Gleeson Plc:

* HY ‍UNIT SALES INCREASED 31.5% TO 593 UNITS​

* ‍HY REVENUE INCREASED 34.7% TO £73.7M​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED 38.5% TO 9.0 PENCE PER SHARE​