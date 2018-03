March 7 (Reuters) - Mkb Nedsense Nv:

* SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED UNANIMOUSLY IN FAVOUR OF ACQUISITION OF AQUASERVA/BIOBEHEER, GNS BRINKMAN AND AXESS/GET UP

* TAKEOVER PRICE OF ACTIVITIES FINANCED UNDER THE FORM OF COMBINATION OF CASH, CONVERTIBLE LOAN AND WARRANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)