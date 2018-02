BRIEF-MKS Instruments Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.41

Jan 31 (Reuters) - MKS Instruments Inc:

* MKS INSTRUMENTS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.71 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.41

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.64 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MKS INSTRUMENTS - EXPECTS SALES IN Q1 2018 MAY RANGE FROM $510 TO $550 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍ SALES WERE $512 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 26% FROM $405 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016​

* SEES ‍ Q1 NON-GAAP NET EARNINGS RANGE FROM $1.86 TO $2.12 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* SEES 2018 Q1 GAAP NET INCOME RANGE FROM $1.68 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.60, REVENUE VIEW $503.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S