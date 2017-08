Aug 10 (Reuters) - MLP AG:

* 1ST HALF-YEAR 2017: MLP SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASES REVENUE AND EARNINGS

* H1 NET PROFIT ROSE 88 PERCENT TO 10.5 MILLION EUR

* H1 OPERATING EBIT ROSE 71 PERCENT TO 15.9 MILLION EUR

* H1 REVENUE ROSE 6 PERCENT TO 300.6 MILLION EUR

* OUTLOOK CONFIRMED: OPERATING EBIT TO INCREASE TO AT LEAST EUR 45 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)