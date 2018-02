Feb 5 (Reuters) - MLP SAGLIK HIZMETLERI AS (IPO-MPARK.IS):

* SAYS IF INCOME FROM IPO IS BELOW 600 MILLION LIRA, THERE WILL BE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM FINAL IPO PRICE‍​

* CAPITAL INCREASE TO BE DONE WITH PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS AFTER FEB. 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)