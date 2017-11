Nov 14 (Reuters) - MLP SE:

* 9-MONTH INTEREST INCOME OF 14.3 MILLION EUROS (15.5 MILLION EUROS) WAS SLIGHTLY BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR​

* 9-MONTH TOTAL REVENUES WERE 440.7 MILLION EUROS (9M 2016: 418.7 MILLION EUROS)‍​

* 9-MONTH COMMISSION INCOME RISES FROM EUR 388.9 MILLION TO 412.0 MILLION EUROS Source text - bit.ly/2zHd191 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)