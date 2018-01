Jan 26(Reuters) - MLS Co Ltd

* Says actual controller proposed to pay a cash dividend of 2.47 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, instead of 16 new shares for every 10 shares previously, as dividend payment plan for FY 2017

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/g25tyk

