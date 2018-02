Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mmi Holdings Ltd:

* HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO SHOW AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 20 AND 30 PERCENT​

* ‍HY DILUTED CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE, IS EXPECTED TO BE DOWN BY BETWEEN 0 AND 5 PERCENT​

* HY ‍DILUTED CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS HAS BEEN NEGATIVELY AFFECTED DURING PERIOD BY WEAKER PERSISTENCY IN METROPOLITAN RETAIL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)