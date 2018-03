BRIEF-MMI Holdings Says HY ‍Diluted Core Headline Earnings Down 3% Year-On-Year​

March 7 (Reuters) - MMI Holdings Ltd:

* HY ‍DILUTED CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS OF R1 556M (97 CENTS PER SHARE) IS DOWN 3% YEAR-ON-YEAR​

* WILL TARGET A DIVIDEND COVER CENTRED AT 2.5X CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS.

* ‍LOWER LIFE INSURANCE EARNINGS WERE MAINLY DUE TO RELEASES OF DISCRETIONARY MARGIN THAT WERE R108M LOWER THAN IN 1H2017​

* OPTED TO BUY BACK SHARES IN LIEU OF PAYING OUT CASH DIVIDENDS

* PLAN TO DISTRIBUTE R2BN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH OPEN MARKET SHARE BUY-BACKS DURING NEXT 12 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)