Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mmi Holdings Ltd:

* ‍MARY VILAKAZI HAS RESIGNED AS DEPUTY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE 31 MARCH 2018​

* ‍HILLIE MEYER, GROUP CEO OF MMI HOLDINGS, WILL OVERSEE BOTH MMI RETAIL BUSINESSES WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​