BRIEF-MMI Holdings says S. Africa's operating environment remains difficult

June 6 (Reuters) - Mmi Holdings Ltd:
* Recurring premium new business was up 8 pct while single premium new business was down 14 pct for 9 months ended March 31
* Overall new business volumes are down 6 pct on a present value of new business premiums (PVNBP) basis for 9 months ended March 31
* Overall covered value of new business (VNB) was 320 mln rand for 9 months ended March 31
* Diluted embedded value per share was 26.25 rand on March 31 2017
* Says average level of SA equity market is roughly unchanged y-o-y for 9 months, puts pressure on revenue growth for many businesses
* Difficult economic conditions have continued to weigh on MMI Holdings' financial performance in nine months to March 31 2017
* "Operating environment remains difficult in SA and we do not believe that tough environment will improve meaningfully in near term"
