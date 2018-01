Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mmj Phytotech Ltd:

* TO ACQUIRE STRATEGIC POSITION IN CANADIAN SPECIALTY PHARMA AND HEALTHCARE COMPANY DOSECANN INC

* MMJ TO INVEST C$2.5 MILLION IN DOSECANN BY WAY OF CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES AT AN PRE-MONEY VALUATION OF C$11.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: