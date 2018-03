Feb 28 (Reuters) - MOBERG PHARMA AB (PUBL):

* MOBERG PHARMA DIVESTS BALMEX® FOR $4.25 MILLION

* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH RANDOB LABS TO DIVEST BRAND BALMEX® FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $4.25 MILLION (34.6 MILLION SEK) PLUS INVENTORY VALUE AT CLOSING​

* ‍DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A CAPITAL GAIN OF CIRCA $0.5 MILLION (4.4 MILLION SEK)​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL​