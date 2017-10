Oct 4 (Reuters) - ‍MobiKwik:

* Relaunches payment gateway Zaakpay as MobiKwik payment gateway; aims for over $5 billion worth of transactions on platform by FY 2018​ end Source text:[Indian mobile wallet major, MobiKwik has relaunched its Payment Gateway Zaakpay as MobiKwik Payment Gateway and aims to have over $5 Billion worth of transactions on the platform by end of FY 2018. MobiKwik Payment Gateway has already done transactions worth $1.8 Billion this year.]