Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mobileiron Inc:

* MOBILEIRON AND GOOGLE CLOUD TO COLLABORATE ON JOINT COMMERCE SOLUTION TO DEPLOY, SECURE, AND MANAGE CLOUD SERVICES

* MOBILEIRON INC - TO BRING TOGETHER GOOGLE CLOUD'S ORBITERA COMMERCE PLATFORM WITH MOBILEIRON'S APP DISTRIBUTION, SECURITY, AND ANALYTICS CAPABILITIES