BRIEF-MobileIron appoints CFO Simon Biddiscombe as CEO, member of board​
#Regulatory News
October 17, 2017 / 8:23 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-MobileIron appoints CFO Simon Biddiscombe as CEO, member of board​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - MobileIron Inc

* MobileIron Inc - ‍has appointed chief financial officer Simon Biddiscombe as president, chief executive officer, and member of board​

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $42 million to $43 million

* MobileIron Inc - ‍Q3 gross billings are expected to be between $49.5 million and $50.5 million​

* Q3 revenue view $45.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mobileiron inc sees Q3 2017 ‍non-GAAP gross margin to be between 84 pct and 85 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
