BRIEF-Mobilezone To Propose Capital Increase To EGM

March 9 (Reuters) - MOBILEZONE AG:

* TO PUBLISH DEFINITIVE CONDITIONS FOR ITS PLANNED ORDINARY CAPITAL INCREASE

* TO PROPOSE TO EGM INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY ISSUING UP TO 8.6 MILLION NEW SHARES, NOMINAL VALUE CHF 0.01PER SHARE

* SHARES OFFERED TO EXISTING MOBILEZONE SHAREHOLDERS AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF CHF 9.50/SHARE

* GROSS PROCEEDS EXPECTED FROM CAPITAL INCREASE OF AROUND CHF 80 MILLION

* GROSS PROCEEDS SHOULD SERVE TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF TPHCOM (AROUND CHF 58 MILLION)

* 15 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS ENTITLE A SHAREHOLDER TO PURCHASE 4 NEW REGISTERED SHARES