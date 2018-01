Jan 15 (Reuters) - MOBIMEDIA SOLUTION SA:

* SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH SWEDISH COMPANY LOFAR AB ON COOPERATION

* UNDER LOI CO TO BUY 100% OF GREEN BAY PAYMENT AB, UNIT OF LOFAR

* UNDER LOI CO TO BUY 100% OF GREEN BAY PAYMENT AB, UNIT OF LOFAR

* COMPANIES TO DEVELOP INTERNATIONAL CROSS-BORDER E-WALLET APPLICATION AND GSM E-COMMERCE SERVICES