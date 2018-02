Feb 9 (Reuters) - MOBIMO HOLDING AG:

* ‍FY EBIT TO CHF 142.3 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: CHF 200.3 MILLION)​

* SEES ROBUST PERFORMANCE IN 2018‍​

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO TRADING PROPERTIES AND DEVELOPMENT SERVICES OF CHF 24.7 MILLION, UP FROM CHF 23.9 MILLION

* FY RENTAL INCOME OF CHF 111.0 MILLION, REMAINING AT A SIMILAR LEVEL TO PREVIOUS YEAR (CHF 114.7 MILLION)