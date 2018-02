Feb 1 (Reuters) - Modern India Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET LOSS 4.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS 15.8 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 184.5 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 140.5 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS PROPOSES TO ENTER INTO LLP WITH ASHISH GROUP FOR JOINT DEVELOPMENT OF PROPERTIES, SITUATED IN BOISAR

* POSTPONES ACQUISITION OF REMAINING STAKE OF 24 PERCENT SHARES IN UNIT VERIFACTS SERVICES